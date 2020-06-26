Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 119,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

