Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

