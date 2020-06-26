Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 2,815 Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BOX by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after buying an additional 403,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 85,297 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $1,370,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,106 shares in the company, valued at $230,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,701 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.