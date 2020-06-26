Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 72.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.88. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

