Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 87.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

