Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $366.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ASML from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.