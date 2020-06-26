Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

