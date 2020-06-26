Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $36,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.48.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.