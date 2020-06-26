Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $42,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.