Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 156,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

