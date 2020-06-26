Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 750.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $393.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.36. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $410.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.20.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

