Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 294.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,341,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 649,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 371,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after buying an additional 347,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

