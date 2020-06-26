Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $34,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

GBCI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

