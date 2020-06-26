Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $35,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero sold 411,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $10,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,736,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,045.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,569.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $812.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

