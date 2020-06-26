Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $35,000 in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BSRR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

