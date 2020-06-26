Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $37,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,919 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,741 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,000 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

