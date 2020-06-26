Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $37,000 in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.