Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $38,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,396,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 147,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 142,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MVF opened at $8.43 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.