Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $38,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after acquiring an additional 237,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

XMMO stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

