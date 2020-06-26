Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

