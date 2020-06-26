Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

ETX opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

