Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

