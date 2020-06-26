Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after buying an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $47.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,539 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.96.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

