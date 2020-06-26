Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

BSCN opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

