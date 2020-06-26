Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Shares of WCN opened at $91.26 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

