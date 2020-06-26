Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

