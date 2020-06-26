Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 146.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE BK opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.