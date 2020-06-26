Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

