Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

