Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 186 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 835,865 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,845,000 after buying an additional 284,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.65.

NYSE CP opened at $245.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

