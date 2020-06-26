Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

