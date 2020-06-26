Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $32,000 Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CG opened at $28.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The Carlyle Group LP has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -473.17 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

