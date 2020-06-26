Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 235.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $5,233,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

