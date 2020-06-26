Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSR opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $103.33.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

