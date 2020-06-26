Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $41,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $86,963,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,495,000 after acquiring an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.