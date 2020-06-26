Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $41,000 Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $26.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

