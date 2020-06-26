Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,389,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after purchasing an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,145,000 after buying an additional 144,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.67 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

