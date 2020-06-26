Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 287 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after buying an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 75.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 193.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 114.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,927 shares of company stock worth $11,151,473. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $234.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $247.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

