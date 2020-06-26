Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

