Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,550,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $98.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

