Analysts Anticipate Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Kraton posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kraton by 933.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kraton by 16.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kraton by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRA opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $491.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

