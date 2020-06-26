Analysts Set Expectations for ICF International Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICF International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $320,165.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,552.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.38 per share, with a total value of $209,520.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,274,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 48.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 6,084.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 436,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.