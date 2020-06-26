Analysts Set Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Target Price at $5.13

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

LINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $105.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.