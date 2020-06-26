Analysts Set Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Price Target at $45.29

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.60 million. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

