Analysts Set Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) PT at $0.67

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNSS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SNSS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.70. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% in the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

