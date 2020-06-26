Analyzing Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.86 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -0.92 Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 7.39 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -113.94% -93.71% -38.93% Utah Medical Products 31.29% 14.72% 13.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Utah Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 76.66%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Interpace Diagnostics Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

