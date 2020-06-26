Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price traded down 6.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $43.61 and last traded at $43.80, 2,728,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,125,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

Specifically, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

