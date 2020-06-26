Apex (CPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apex has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Apex has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $349.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

