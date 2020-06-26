APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 95,148 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 192.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,148 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,774,000 after purchasing an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.22 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

