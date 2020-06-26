APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Okta worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,057,000 after buying an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,125,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $204.22 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $205.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -114.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

